LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Nelson County this weekend.
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police attempted to pull over a car for speeding. They said the car then fled, turning onto Bloomfield Road, before going through a backyard on Demaree Drive.
The driver and passenger, who were both wearing face masks, fled the scene. A Nelson County deputy was able to catch up with the driver, who "kept reaching for his waistband" while resisting arrest, according to a news release.
Police later found an empty holster in his waistband but no gun at the scene of the incident.
Inside the vehicle, police said they found "a substantial amount of heroin," 100 pills, marijuana and around $1,500.
The passenger in the vehicle was not caught Saturday.
The driver, who police said is Kenneth Nelson, 33, is facing a slew of charges, including resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment of a police officer, trafficking in heroin, failure to maintain insurance and no registration plates.
He was booked into the Nelson County Detention Center.
