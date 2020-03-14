LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The man accused of shooting a Louisville Metro Police Department officer early Friday morning appeared in court Saturday.
Kenneth Walker, 27, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder of a police officer. Walker was arrested when officers with LMPD's Criminal Interdiction Division executed a search warrant around 1 a.m. Friday at an apartment in the 300 block of Springfield Drive, off St. Andrews Church Road and near Doss High School.
When officers "eventually forced their way inside the home through an exterior door," Ted Eidem with LMPD's Public Integrity Unit said they were "immediately met by gunfire."
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said Sgt. John Mattingly, an LMPD officer since 2000, was shot in the leg and had surgery Friday to treat the wound. He is expected to make a full recovery, Conrad said.
Walker eventually exited the apartment and surrendered to Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove and Det. Brent Hankison. Members of LMPD's SWAT team then searched the apartment and found a woman who was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The department is still working to determine whether or not the woman was armed, as well as her involvement in the narcotics investigation, Eidem said the Jefferson County's Coroner's office will release her identity at a later date.
