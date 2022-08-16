LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him.
Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
Still was arrested at an apartment on East Orell Road, off Blevins Gap near Valley Station.
Last week, a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in the same area. A mail carrier was also robbed at knifepoint in downtown Louisville about two weeks ago.
LMPD is also investigating those incidents.
Still is being held at Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville on a $25,000 bond.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.