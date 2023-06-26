LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that took place outside Norton Children's Hospital earlier this month.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Treshawn Porter was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Monday afternoon.
Police said the incident took place on Sunday, June 18, and started at Louisville's skate park, the David Armstrong Extreme Park on Franklin Street near Slugger Field.
According to court documents, the victim's juvenile daughter got into a fight with another female at the skate park.
After that fight, the victim picked her daughter up from the park and was driving her to Norton Children's Hospital, when Porter called the mother. He allegedly told the mom that her daughter had gotten into a fight with his step-daughter, and said he was going to shoot her.
When the victim and her daughter arrived at the parking garage of Norton Children's Hospital, they saw a white car pull up with the passenger side window down.
Police said a witness saw Porter in the passenger seat.
The victim told police she heard gunfire, then realized she had been shot in the face and neck.
Her daughter was not injured.
The victim's dog, which was also in the victim's car, was also shot.
The victim was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment, which included removal of bullet fragments from her clavicle. Police said she will require additional surgery.
The dog was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip.
A warrant was issued for Porter's arrest and he was taken into custody on Monday. He's charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree cruelty to animals and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Porter is currently scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
At the time of this writing, no booking photo was available. This story will be updated.
