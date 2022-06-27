LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were found dead in the Russell neighborhood.
LMPD says its First Division responded to a report of gun shots around 4:30 a.m. on Madison Street. Officers found a man and woman inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
There was no medical transport and both were pronounced deceased on scene.
The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time. Police have not said if they've made any arrests.
The victims have not yet been publicly identified.
Curt Rexroat, a neighbor, said he heard several gunshots in the early morning hours. Shortly after that, he said police filled the block.
"I've lived here about a month," he said. "I come from Bullitt County, which is more laid back. And I don't know how much longer I'll live here. It's too much for me -- it really is: people getting shot every day, you hear gunshots every day, helicopters flying around all the time."
