LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released a description of a vehicle they said was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place on Fern Valley Road Thursday morning.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said the crash took place at 2:15 a.m.
LMPD 7th Division officers were called to the scene on Fern Valley Road, near the intersection of Shepherdsville Road.
Mitchell said a vehicle hit the woman and then drove off. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
On Friday afternoon, police released a description of a vehicle they said was involved in the crash. It is described as a silver vehicle with a broken headlight, and possibly additional front-end damage. The make and model of the vehicle are not known.
Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673) or use the online crime tip portal.
