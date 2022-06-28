LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the shooting death of a young boy near Valley Station on Monday night was an accident.
LMPD Maj. Mindy Vance said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4700 block of East Pages Lane around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.
Vance said the boy was found shot inside of a home and transported to Norton Children's Hospital where he later died. Police have not given any information about the age of the boy or the circumstances of the shooting.
An LMPD spokesman released a statement on Tuesday. "After conducting all interviews, we believe, at this time, this incident was accidental. We will continue to follow-up to ensure we complete a thorough investigation, but, as of this writing, we do not anticipate charges being filed."
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is responsible for releasing the name and age of the child after an autopsy is performed.
