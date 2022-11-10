LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are two types of cars being stolen in Louisville more than others.
Louisville Metro Police say, since the start of September, more than a third of vehicles stolen in the city have been Kias and Hyundais.
The 2015-19 models being stolen have a key start, not a push button start. They also lack basic auto theft prevention technology included in most other cars.
Thieves are continuing to target and steal certain vehicles in our community. Since September 1st, over one-third of the vehicles stolen in the Louisville Metro have been Kias and Hyundais. LMPD's First Division Major Shannon Lauder has some safety tips in this PSA. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/oVCwjK93E0— LMPD (@LMPD) November 10, 2022
Police think it's due to some viral social media videos that are teaching people how to steal these cars without keys.
A lot of the time, the criminals are kids.
"What we're seeing is juveniles are catching on to these social media videos and acting on that," Maj. Shannon Lauder said. "We're seeing this in Jefferson County, but also across the country. We're being alerted by other police departments as well that they're seeing this problem."
Los Angeles has seen an 85% increases in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen. There's a 767% increase in Chicago and a 346% increase in Charlotte, North Carolina.
LMPD advises people to lock their cars, park in well-lit areas, buy a steering-wheel locking device or a tracking device like an Apple Air Tag.
