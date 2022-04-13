LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested weeks after police said she got into a fight at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus stop, opening fire and threatening the lives of several adults and at least one child there.
According to court documents, 34-year-old Katrice Gill was taken into custody by the Louisville Metro Police Department just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment.
Police said the incident took place Thursday, March 17, just before 3:30 p.m. at the JCPS bus stop at the intersection of South 11th and West Jefferson streets.
Before officers arrived, Gill's child had gotten into a fight with another person at the bus stop, and a "very large crowd" of people were nearby, according to the arrest report. Police said at some point, Gill started swinging a knife at two people, and one of the victims sprayed her with pepper spray "in self-defense."
Police said Gill then pulled a gun and fired several rounds at the victims, putting people in the crowd nearby "in substantial danger."
Police said four 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene, and the incident was captured on video.
Gill is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
