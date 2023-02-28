LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville woman is in custody after she stabbed another woman in Hardin County.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Eydiah Gaines was arrested by the Radcliff Police Department on Saturday morning.
Police said Gaines and the victim got into an argument at the victim's home in Radcliff, when Gaines picked up a knife and cut her above her eye, stabbed her in the chest and cut her on her left arm.
Gaines was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, according to online jail records.
Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her current condition is not known.
Gaines is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
