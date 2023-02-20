LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested in southern Indiana last week after state troopers said she led them on a high-speed chase.
Indiana State Police received a 911 call about a 2012 Ford Flex driving recklessly on Interstate 65 North near mile marker 169 in Tippecanoe County around 3 p.m. Friday.
When a trooper tried to stop the vehicle, the driver 24-year-old Viktori Pickett from Louisville, accelerated to speeds exceeding more than 100 miles an hour. Troopers pursued Pickett for several miles before placing a tire deflation device near mile marker 169, but Pickett stopped before hitting it.
She is charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
