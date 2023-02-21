LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have arrested a third suspect in connection with the murder of a Breckinridge County woman.
According to court documents, 51-year-old Tina Carmen, of Louisville, was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with the killing of 59-year-old Beverly Smallwood in July 2022. That arrest comes after Carmen's indictment on charges of complicity to murder, complicity to kidnapping resulting in the victim's death, complicity to abuse of a corpse and complicity to tampering with physical evidence.
Carmen is the third suspect to face charges in the case. Last year, police also arrested 53-year-old Rodney Dwayne Jones, of Hardinsburg, Kentucky, and 33-year-old Boris Thomas Drane, of Harned, Kentucky. Both men face murder charges and Drane faces additional charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
According to court documents, deputies with the Breckenridge County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Harned Road in Harned, Ky., on July 7, 2022. When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman police have identified as 59-year-old Beverly Smallwood.
Specific details of what happened have not been included in court documents. Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation.
