LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning for killing a 22-year-old woman in a crash on Algonquin Parkway.
According to his arrest report, Devyn Brock, 24, was the driver of the crash at 42nd and Algonquin Pkwy. Police responded to the crash at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, where they say a car hit a tree.
Police said Savannah Duckworth, 22, died at the scene of the crash. The impact of the crash caused Duckworth to be ejected from the backseat.
A second female in the backseat was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Brock and a front passenger were also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The arrest report said Brock admitted to drinking and driving.
Officers said they smelled alcohol on Brock's breath and beer cans were found on the ground near the crash. The Hospital toxicology showed Brock's blood alcohol level at .083.
Brock is facing murder, DUI and assault charges. He is expected in court on Monday morning.
