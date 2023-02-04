LMPD says this man, identified as Edilberto Reyes, called police to confess to the fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of JB Swift in Butchertown on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. He was spotted by a WDRB Photojournalist in handcuffs being led out of the jail and into a police car just after 4 p.m. (WDRB photo)