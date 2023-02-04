LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 26-year-old who was shot to death in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood on Friday.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that victim has been identified as Imanitwitaho Zachee.
Louisville Metro Police were called to the 1300 block of Story Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. Friday.
In a release, LMPD confirmed the shooting happened in the parking lot of the JB Swift plant and that victim was an employee.
Police identified the victim as a woman on Friday. On Saturday morning, the coroner's office sent a message with the victim's identification that read, "it should be noted that during [the] examination of the decedent, Imanitwitaho Zachee, the gender was actually male and not female."
LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said a short time after the shooting, Edilberto Reyes contacted police and confessed to the shooting. He met police at Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville, prompting a large police presence there shortly before 4 p.m.
A WDRB Photojournalist spotted a man in handcuffs being led out of the jail and into a police car. Police later confirmed that the man was Reyes. He was taken away and police focused their attention on a car near the jail that had a JB Swift tag hanging from the rearview mirror.
Police have not yet confirmed whether Reyes worked at JB Swift.
An email to the company asking for comment has not been returned.
Scheu said the shooting was an "isolated incident," and police are still working to determine the relationship between the man and the woman.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online crime tip portal by clicking here.
