LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after he allegedly placed a hidden camera inside a bathroom at a fitness center in Middletown.
Eddie Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism after police say he put a hidden pen camera inside a unisex restroom at CycleBar. Lam pointed the camera in a direction to capture areas of patrons' genitals and breasts, according to an arrest report.
Police found the device and viewed footage that had both genitalia and breasts. Lam told police he had placed the same device in the same restroom three times.
"Due to our staffs' diligent cleaning routine we found the recording device and immediately contacted the police," Annie Locke with CycleBar said to clients in an email. "The police arrived and detained the individual responsible for these actions before he left the studio. The clients who were discovered on the device have been notified. I am pressing charges against the individual to assure this never happens again in a fitness studio in Louisville."
Lam is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.
