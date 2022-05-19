LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting a woman in a potential road rage incident.
Jeffersonville Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of 10th Street and Nachand Lane around 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, according to Maj. Isaac Parker.
Once on scene, officers found a female, whose age is unknown, in a car at a nearby apartment complex with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she was expected to recover. Police have not yet provided an update on her condition.
After the shooting, police began investigating the case as a possible road rage incident and a search for the suspect began.
The investigation led officers to serve a warrant on Wednesday at a home in Floyd County. That's where they found several weapons, including 9 mm handguns that were "consistent with the caliber of the casings located at the scene," Parker said in an updated news release on Thursday.
Trey Johnson, 22, of New Albany, was questioned in connection with the case and subsequently arrested on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal recklessness, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and two counts of pointing a firearm.
Johnson will be held at the Clark County Detention Center. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, he had not yet been booked into the jail.
Parker said the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and active.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.