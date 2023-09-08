BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nelson County residents are hopeful more indictments could soon follow now that a man has been charged in connection with the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, who vanished without a trace eight years ago and is presumed dead.
Nelson County resident Joseph L. Lawson pleaded not guilty Thursday conspiracy to commit murder. He's not charged with Rogers' murder, but prosecutors instead charged him with the lesser offense of conspiracy, meaning they believe he was involved in some fashion with whoever killed Rogers.
Attorney Kevin Coleman, who represents Lawson, acknowledged his client's case is in relation to the death of Rogers but declined to comment further.
The indictment, which does not mention Rogers by name, says the crime was committed in Nelson County on July 3 and/or July 4, 2015, when Lawson "agreed to aid one or more persons in the planning or commission of the crime or an attempt or solicitation to commit the crime when he, and/or, a co-conspirator intentionally caused the death of another."
The indictment is the first in the case involving Rogers' murder. Bardstown residents said Friday that answers have been a long time coming, and they're hopeful justice will be served.
Signs with Rogers' name and image remain a constant presence in Bardstown more than eight years after her disappearance. Even out-of-towners and those passing through have become familiar with the case.
"It's kind of crazy sometimes," said Jimmy Gartland, with Gartland's Art Sales in Bardstown. "We have tourists come in say, 'Hey, what's all this Crystal signs for?'"
Gartland said it's not only the Rogers case that needs closure but also the case of Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis, who was killed in 2013.
"Bardstown does have a black cloud hanging over us until this is resolved," he said.
With the information of charges now connected to Rogers' case, it's giving many community members hope that answers could soon come.
"I told my fiancé, I said, 'Wow, there's something happening on the Crystal Rogers deal,'" Gartland said. "I was shocked."
Some Bardstown residents said they're still processing the information, and many were not yet ready to share their thoughts other than saying they're hopeful.
"I feel in my heart that they're getting closer," Gartland said.
Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015. The next day, her car was found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with her purse, phone and keys still inside. But there was no sign of her.
Rogers' case has gone from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office to Kentucky State Police and ultimately the FBI in 2020.
The FBI is also still investigating the death of Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard, who was shot and killed in 2016 while hunting on his own property more than a year after Rogers went missing.
Lawson is expected back in court next month.
