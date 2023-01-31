LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Shively nearly two years ago that left a man hospitalized in critical condition.
The events that led up to the shooting started April 9, 2021, at a gentlemen's club at 3608 Seventh Street Road, according to court documents. That's where the victim was working at the door, collecting admission from patrons as they entered.
The suspect, 40-year-old Vernon Jackson, was at the entrance of the business, and had just paid to get in when there was a shooting in another part of the club, causing the business to immediately close.
That's when police say Jackson became angry because he had just paid to get in. The victim offered to repay Jackson from his own pocket because Jackson's money had been placed in a locked drop box, but "Jackson was still angry."
That's when Jackson "came at" the victim, so the victim ran from the business to a nearby gas station with Jackson chasing him. The victim then began running along Berry Boulevard, as Jackson got into a car and continued chasing him.
As the victim ran between two buildings, police say Jackson got out of the car and again demanded his money before pulling a gun and shooting the victim "several times in the abdomen and extremities" before leaving the scene.
The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the gas station with the victim, who was able to identify Jackson as the person who shot him.
Jackson is charged with attempted murder.
