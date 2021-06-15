LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who allegedly robbed a gas station in Bardstown, Kentucky, turned himself in to police Tuesday.
Demetrius Watkins, 43, has been charged with second-degree robbery in connection to a robbery that occurred Monday night at a Speedy Mart on Bloomfield Road, according to a news release from the Bardstown Police Department.
Officers responded to the store around 10 p.m. At the scene, they were told "a person had ordered an employee to open the cash register."
"Once the register was open, the suspect took the money and fled on foot," the news release says.
Police said they were able to identify a person of interest from the store's surveillance footage and obtained a warrant for Watkins' arrest Tuesday morning. He turned himself in to authorities at 11:45 a.m.
