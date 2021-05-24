LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man suspected of setting a fire that gutted a historic southern Indiana cabin that George Rogers Clark once called home on May 20 pleaded not guilty to arson Monday. 

Jason Fosse, 36, shook his head from side to side as a Clark County judge read the allegations and charges against him during his initial court hearing. 

"That fire was not intentionally set," he said. 

Fosse was admonished by the judge and appointed a public defender. Prosecutors called him a "flight risk and danger to society" and requested a high bond; it was set at $25,000. 

"Please," Fosse said, "I didn't even do anything."

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he is waiting on more information from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and that Fosse could face additional charges. If Fosse is convicted of arson, a level-four felony, he could spend up to 12 years in prison. 

"It was my belief that a high, cash-only bond was necessary for the safety of the community," Mull said. "We're going to try to have him held in jail until the case is over and he's convicted and sentenced. We feel that's what's going to be necessary to protect the community, based on what we've seen."

The Replica Clark Cabin was built in 2001 near the Falls of the Ohio State Park and valued at more than $100,000. A fire was reported there around 6 p.m. May 20. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the cabin was fully engulfed in flames, according to Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs. 

The Clark Cabin fire was of four separate fires that broke out in the area that are being investigated, Skaggs said. 

Fosse was arrested Friday after the Clarksville Police Department identified him as a suspect in the fire and posted a picture of him to its Facebook page

