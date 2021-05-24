IMAGES | Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site in Clarksville gutted by fire
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he is waiting on more information from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and that Fosse could face additional charges. If Fosse is convicted of arson, a level-four felony, he could spend up to 12 years in prison.
"It was my belief that a high, cash-only bond was necessary for the safety of the community," Mull said. "We're going to try to have him held in jail until the case is over and he's convicted and sentenced. We feel that's what's going to be necessary to protect the community, based on what we've seen."
The Replica Clark Cabin was built in 2001 near the Falls of the Ohio State Park and valued at more than $100,000. A fire was reported there around 6 p.m. May 20. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the cabin was fully engulfed in flames, according to Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs.
The Clark Cabin fire was of four separate fires that broke out in the area that are being investigated, Skaggs said.