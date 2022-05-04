Patrick Wesley mug.jpg

Patrick Wesley was arrested Thursday, March 18, 2021 after "causing a disturbance" when he asked to see a child and was denied access to Greenwood Elementary School because he didn't have any identification. (Louisville Metro Department of Corrections booking photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 37-year-old man arrested with a gun outside of a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary school could get up to five years in prison.

In March 2021, the principal of Greenwood Elementary said he saw Patrick Wesley with a gun trying to enter the school through the cafeteria after failing to gain access at the main entrance.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Wesley a short time earlier. He asked to see a child at the school when he was initially denied entry.

A grand jury indicted Wesley on Tuesday for illegal possession of a firearm in a school zone.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags