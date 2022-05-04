LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 37-year-old man arrested with a gun outside of a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary school could get up to five years in prison.
In March 2021, the principal of Greenwood Elementary said he saw Patrick Wesley with a gun trying to enter the school through the cafeteria after failing to gain access at the main entrance.
Louisville Metro Police arrested Wesley a short time earlier. He asked to see a child at the school when he was initially denied entry.
A grand jury indicted Wesley on Tuesday for illegal possession of a firearm in a school zone.
