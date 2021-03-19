LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bond has been set at $500,000 for the man accused of trying to break into a JCPS elementary school with a gun while students were having lunch Thursday afternoon.
Patrick Wesley shook his head as he walked into court Friday morning to face charges of terroristic threatening, possession of a weapon on school property, and wanton endangerment.
Police say he asked to see a child at Greenwood Elementary Thursday, but was not allowed in because he didn't have an ID. According to the district, Wesley then went around the building to try to find another way inside.
Principal Jamiera Johnson said Wesley showed a gun while trying to get into the cafeteria.
In a written statement, the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to the school around 12:45 p.m. Thursday and found Patrick Wesley "outside the building causing a disturbance."
Johnson sent a letter to parents saying the incident happened while students were having lunch, prompting an increase in security, with students and staff being escorted back to their classrooms and offices, where the doors were locked.
The judge entered a not guilty plea on Wesley's behalf, and ordered him to stay away from JCPS property and employees. He waved his hands and looked around as the judge read his restrictions, which also barred him from having any firearms or other deadly weapons.
After hearing his bond was set at $500,000 full cash, Wesley reacted with disbelief. "What in the -- wait, whoa, whoa, whoa, what? I don't have any cash!"
The judge ordered Wesley to remain on home incarceration if his bond does get posted. He's due back in court on March 29 at 9 a.m.
