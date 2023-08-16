LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An man was killed while crossing Bardstown Road on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a person down in the center median near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Meadow Drive, by the Bon Air neighborhood and the Watterson Expressway.
Police said the pedestrian was crossing the northbound lanes of Bardstown Road when they were hit by an unknown vehicle traveling in the left lane. The vehicle failed to stop and didn't render aid after hitting the person, Ellis said.
EMS was called, but the person — identified by the coroner's office Wednesday night as David "Greg" Shoen, 67 — died at the scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online by clicking here.
