LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death in Louisville's California neighborhood early Monday morning.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Osage Avenue, near Victory Park, around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to University Hospital but later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.
There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
