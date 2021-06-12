LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in west Louisville, according to police.
Authorities responded around 1:45 p.m. to a shooting reported in the 1200 block of West Hill Street and found the man "deceased as a result of gunfire," Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said at the scene. That's near the dividing line of Louisville's Park Hill and Algonquin neighborhoods.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but had no suspects as of Saturday afternoon, according to Smiley. Anyone with information is asked to call the crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
"The real tragedy in all of this is the fact that we have yet another family in Louisville that is going to lose a loved one as a result of senseless violence," Smiley said, "which is why we would encourage anyone to get involved in any way they possibly can with regards to providing information."
