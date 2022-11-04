LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting involving the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Friday.
According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home on Tobacco Landing Road in Laconia, Indiana, at about 11:40 a.m. to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges.
The man, 28-year-old Michael Kerns Jr., first approached officers outside with a chainsaw and refused to listen to orders to put it down.
Kerns then went back into a garage, walked out and pointed a shotgun at officer Sean O'Sullivan.
O'Sullivan fired three shots and one hit Kerns in the shoulder, Smith said.
Kerns didn't fire any shots and no other officers fired shots.
Kerns was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injures with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
No one else was hurt.
Indiana State Police are investigating and have three body camera videos and three in-car dash camera videos to review, according to Smith.
"It is clear to me that Officer O'Sullivan fired three rounds at an armed suspect who was chasing with a shotgun," Smith told WDRB News.
Smith said he believes "the officer's actions are justified."
O'Sullivan has been placed on paid administrative leave per the Harrison County Sheriff's Department policy.
