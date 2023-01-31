LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the city's Taylor Berry neighborhood Tuesday evening.
According to LMPD Spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers with the department's Fourth Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Euclid Avenue around 8 p.m. That's off Utah and Central avenues between South Central Park and Churchill Downs.
Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot. Ellis said he was "alert and conscious" while being transported to a local hospital with injuries police believe said are not life-threatening.
LMPD's Fourth Division is handling the investigation, but as of 8:35 p.m. had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through the online crime tip portal by clicking here. All tips can be submitted anonymously.
