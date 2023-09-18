LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood on Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a call for service in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, near Cane Run Road, around 3:40 p.m. Police were told a person was down inside a home.
When police entered the home, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ellis said police detained a person of interest on scene. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.
