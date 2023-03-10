JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The man who was shot by Jeffersonville Police on Thursday evening came in contact with officers the day before.
In a news conference Friday afternoon, Jeffersonville Police Maj. Isaac Parker said officers initially responded on a call Wednesday morning regarding suspicious activity and the suspect was parked in the 2000 block of Allison Lane at a church.
The man was then transported to Clark Memorial Hospital after he requested a mental evaluation. Officers at the time said he was partially clothed and acting abnormal.
Then around 7 p.m. Thursday, Jeffersonville officers responded to a report of a man walking around outside the Eastlawn Apartments off East 8th Street with a gun. Huls said the man fired a shot in the air "in front of the officers," then pointed the gun at the officers.
Jeffersonville Police officers returned fire, striking the man. Police performed "life-saving efforts" before the man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, where he underwent surgery. He was still listed as critical Friday afternoon, according to Jeffersonville Police.
"This was a direct capable means," Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said Friday. "It was presented by this individual that they were willing to use and apply deadly force, not considering public safety at all whatsoever."
Sandra Kee, who lives in a neighboring apartment, said Friday she saw the man with a gun outside near her dumpster. Kee said when she recognized the man, she knew he wasn't in a good state of mind. Neighbors think he may have had a fight with a girlfriend or was possibly upset about drugs.
Not long after a 911 call was placed, neighbors described hearing what sounded like fireworks outside their windows.
"When it was gunshots, that's when it really started scaring me," Kee said. "Because I wasn't sure exactly what was happening. I got back on my bed and was like 'Stay away from the window!'"
ISP is leading the investigation. There will also be an internal investigation conducted by Jeffersonville Police.
