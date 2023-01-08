LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County.
Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
Police said the suspects are believed to have been in the area of Woodlake subdivision around the time of the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 538-8143.
