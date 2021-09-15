LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A murder charge has been filed against a southern Indiana woman accused of killing her boyfriend's 2-year-old daughter.
In a release, Indiana State Police say Sarah Marie Bierly, 30, faces felony charges of murder and aggravated battery resulting in death. She had already been charged with neglect of a dependent causing death. Bierly was the live-in girlfriend of the child's father.
The child, two-year-old Misty Ann Lynn McDowell, died on Tuesday morning after being rushed to St. Vincent's Hospital in Salem by local emergency personnel in Pekin. An autopsy lists the official cause of death as homicide - multiple blunt force injuries.
Washington County Prosecutor Dustin Houchin said in a statement: "This case will require our best. Thankfully, our office has the experience, training, and determination necessary to meet this moment. We will see that justice is served in this case."
