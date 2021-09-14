LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana have arrested a woman accused of causing the death of a 2-year-old girl in her care.
According to a news release from Sgt. Carey Huls, public information officer for Indiana State Police, police responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive child at an address on Poplar Street in Pekin. The child was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Salem, where she died.
Police got a warrant to search the home and questioned Sarah Marie Bierly, 30, the live-in girlfriend of the child's father, as well as other family members. The interview with Bierly continued at the Washington County Jail, where she was arrested on a charge of neglect of a dependent causing death.
The exact cause of death won't be released until an autopsy has been completed.
Bierly is being held at the Washington County Jail.
