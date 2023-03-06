JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Christopher Applegate, the southern Indiana man arrested in 2020 after police said he shot a woman in Utica and then led police on an hours-long chase, was found guilty Monday of several charges in the case.
Applegate was facing numerous charges, including:
- One count of attempted murder
- One count of auto theft
- Two counts of armed robbery
- One count of robbery
- One count of criminal mischief damage
- One count of aggravated battery
- One count of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon
On Tuesday, a week after the trial began, it took a jury less than an hour to find Applegate guilty of armed robbery, auto theft, criminal mischief damage and criminal confinement.
He was found not guilty of the remaining charges.
Col. Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said after Applegate's July 2020 arrest that he'd shot and wounded a woman on Upper River Road in Utica. Maples said the woman was was taken to University Hospital in Louisville for treatment.
According to court documents, Applegate crashed a vehicle while leaving the scene after the shooting. When a passerby drove up to check on the crash, Applegate reportedly "carjacked" that person's vehicle and immediately crashed it before running away.
The other driver apparently was not hurt.
This story will be updated.
