UTICA, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man wanted in connection with a shooting and carjacking near Utica Monday morning was captured by authorities Monday afternoon.
According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Applegate was arrested in the Utica area, without incident.
Earlier in the day, Col. Scottie Maples of the Clark County Sheriff's Office, said Applegate shot and wounded a woman on Upper River Road in Utica, just before 9 a.m. Maples said the woman was was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police believe Applegate crashed a vehicle leaving the scene. When a passerby drove up to check on the crash, Applegate reportedly "carjacked" that person's vehicle and immediately crashed it. The suspect then ran off. The other driver apparently was not hurt.
The search for Applegate was centered on an area northeast of Utica, along Upper River Road. Upper River Road was closed from just east of the Lewis and Clark Bridge to Paul Garrett Avenue.
Here’s the moment they towed the pickup away. It has clear damage, presumable from hitting that utility pole. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/7Nrsz3DJ5K— Katrina Helmer (@KatrinaWDRB) July 13, 2020
Along Upper River Road a utility pole was down, and a white pickup was towed from the area.
The Jeffersonville Police Department posted an advisory in social media telling businesses the River Ridge area to be aware of suspicious activity and the police presence in the area.
