LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not-guilty plea was entered Monday morning on behalf of a 19-year-old accused of accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the foot at the Kentucky State Fair over the weekend.
Jefferson District Judge Jessica Moore set Amari McClung's bond at $10,000 during his Monday morning arraignment. If he posts bond, he'll be placed on house arrest, but will still be able to go to work.
The incident took place at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Midway.
Kentucky State Police said McClung had a concealed handgun in his waistband. Police said the gun fell, and McClung accidentally fired a single shot while trying to gain control of the gun.
McClung's 18-year-old girlfriend was shot in the foot. She is expected to recover.
No one else was hurt.
McClung is charged with wanton endangerment.
