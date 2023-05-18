LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are investigating a recent series of car break-ins in Orchard Grass and the western part of the county.
According to Maj. Scott Crigler, assistant chief of Oldham County Police, the department has taken "numerous reporters" of unlocked cars being searched and items being stolen. As of Wednesday, Crigler estimated about 14 theft and attempted theft reports were taken.
Crigler said two cars were stolen and at least one or two firearms were stolen from unlocked cars. One of the stolen vehicles was found by Louisville Metro Police on Wednesday.
The number of vehicle break-ins and stolen vehicle reports have increased in 2019, and have continued to rise. Oldham County Police have increased nighttime patrols to try and curb the problem.
Oldham County Police urge residents to remove all valuable items and firearms from cars, and to keep their car doors locked. They also ask residents to report any suspicious activity at night to Oldham County Dispatch at 502-222-0111.
