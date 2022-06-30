LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two men were found dead in an apartment near Oxmoor Center on Thursday evening.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, officers responded on a report of two men, who appear to be in their late 20s or early 30s, dead inside an apartment in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle.
Police said the Homicide Unit then determined foul play was involved and the deaths are being treated as homicides.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
