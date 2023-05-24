LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old man and five juveniles were arrested after an investigation in a series of vehicle break ins this spring.
According to a news release, Bardstown Police Department received multiple reports of vehicle break ins on March 30. Police said a vehicle was stolen and multiple guns were taken.
Bardstown Police said the suspects were from the Jefferson County.
Ahlontrae Wright Jordan, 24, and five juveniles were arrested. They were charged with theft by unlawful taking auto under $10,000, theft by unlawful taking - firearm and theft by unlawful taking - contents from vehicle.
Anyone with any further information is asked to call Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-3211. Callers can remain anonymous by calling (502) 348-4328.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.