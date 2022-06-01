LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a man they said shot someone early Monday morning at a gas station in the Portland neighborhood.
According to court documents, 19-year-old Isaiah Grundy, of Louisville, was arrested just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police responded to a report of a shooting victim that arrived at University of Louisville Hospital by private means around 3:20 a.m. after a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street at Boone's Gas Station.
That gunshot victim was immediately transported to UofL Hospital and taken into surgery. As of Tuesday evening, the victim remained in "stable but critical condition," according to an arrest report.
Police said surveillance video showed a grey Lexus driving away from the scene as shots were fired from the rear passenger seat, hitting the victim.
According to court documents, police confronted Grundy, and he confessed to shooting the gun from the vehicle. Police said he was found with both the gun used in the crime — which was stolen — and marijuana.
He's been charged with first-degree Assault, Receipt of Stolen Property (a Firearm), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Marijuana.
