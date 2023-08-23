LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said some customers of a Taco Bell location in Bullitt County should check their bank statements for fraudulent transactions after a now-former cashier was arrested for stealing credit and debit card information.
According to court documents, 22-year-old Summer Burton was arrested Thursday, Aug. 17 by officers with the Mt. Washington Police Department.
Police said Burton was a cashier at the Taco Bell located at 149 Oakbrooke Drive.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Mt. Washington Police Department issued a statement:
"We are asking those who went through the Taco Bell drive-through between April and early August, 2023, to review their bank statements to ensure no fraudulent charges were made after paying Taco Bell," the statement read. "If you have fraudulent charges, call the Mt. Washington Police Department at 502-538-8143 or Bullitt County Dispatch at 502-543-7074."
The investigation began Aug. 5 when police said a woman reported that her debit card had been compromised with a total of more than $35 in fraudulent transactions. Those included transactions made to the site Meta Pay and Shein.
Two days later, police said another victim, a man, came forward to report a fraudulent transaction of more than $106 on his card to the site FashionNova.com.
Police determined that both victims had recently been to the Mt. Washington Taco Bell location and had the same cashier, identified as "SummerB" on their receipts.
According to court documents, police reviewed surveillance video from the Taco Bell. That video allegedly showed Burton activate the camera on her smart phone and place her phone in such a way that it could record her swiping customers' credit or debit cards when they paid for their meals. Police said in each case, she would hold the card in such a way so that her phone could record private information, including customers' card numbers, names and security codes.
Police observed 20 separate incidents in which she illegally obtained this information, including the two incidents involving the customers who had already reported fraudulent transactions.
A warrant was issued for Burton's arrest and she was taken into custody last week. She's charged with 20 counts of use of a scanning device or re-encoder to illegally access transaction info from a credit card, 20 counts of identity theft, one count of trafficking in stolen identities, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
She's currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Police advise these tips on how to keep your information safe:
- Keep an eye on your card as long as possible after you hand it over.
- If you suspect fraud, cancel the card immediately.
- Check your statements often for any unauthorized charges.
