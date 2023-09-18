LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown police are looking for the person who stole a car with a baby inside.
The car, shown in surveillance images, was taken from a home on Michelle Drive near Westport Road in Elizabethtown a little after 6:30 Sunday evening.
An officer found the car not far away about an hour later, and the 7-month-old girl was still inside, unhurt.
Police have no suspects at this time, and are searching for leads.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Elizabethtown Police Department at 270-765-4125. Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Hardin County Crimestoppers at 1-800-597-8123 or by visiting www.P3tips.com.
