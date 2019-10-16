LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police department is investigating a double shooting in Newburg.
The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane near Newburg Road. When police arrived at the scene, officers found two people who had been shot. The victims are in critical condition and have been transported to University Hospital, an LMPD spokesperson said.
Police have a suspect in custody, according to MetroSafe.
WDRB News has a crew headed to the scene, and this story will be updated.
