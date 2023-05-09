LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after someone was shot to death in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
The incident took place shortly after noon Tuesday near the intersection of Marrett Avenue and South Preston Street.
According to Louisville Metro Police, a man was found shot to death at that location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has not yet been publicly identified.
At this time, police have no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
