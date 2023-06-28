LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 27-year-old Scottsville, Kentucky, man was arrested after burglarizing a home and stealing a vehicle, according to police.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Bellwood Road after a victim said a man tried to rob him at gunpoint and steal his semitruck. Kolton Simmons, 27, fled on foot because he wasn't able to drive a stick shift, according to police.
Simmons then went to a home on Boston Road and kicked in a door and burglarized the home.
He stole a vehicle at the home and drove through a corn field causing more than $1,000 worth of damage. He was later found in a parking lot off of Keystone Cinemas in the stolen vehicle, according to police.
Police said Simmons had a semi-automatic rifle and handgun when he was found. He was taken into custody but tried to escape, but he was recaptured and taken to Nelson County Jail.
Simmons was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, escape, robbery, theft by unlawful taking automobile and wanton endangerment.
