LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dispute that started at a nightclub in Shively early Wednesday morning led to a police chase and a crash on Taylor Boulevard.
According to assistant Shively Police Chief, Lt. Col. Josh Meyers, officers were called to a club on 7th Street Road near Arcade Avenue, after someone reported an employee of The Blue Diamond Gentleman's Club and a customer were arguing about money.
Court documents state the woman was upset after she said a man exposed himself to her during a "VIP dance." Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Vincent Kolekodi, was still inside the business as the woman was being interviewed.
As police spoke with the woman, Kolekodi got into an SUV and started to leave the parking lot. He refused to show officers his driver's license several times. Instead, police say he "put his vehicle into reverse, gunned the engine, and rapidly backed out of the parking lot" -- coming close to hitting a responding officer.
Myers says police chased Kolekodi for a short distance, from Arcade Avenue to Taylor Boulevard. Police say during the chase the SUV hit a utility pole and a parked car. Kolekodi continued driving after the crashes, before abandoning the SUV and taking off on foot.
After a brief chase and a struggle with officers, Kolekodi was arrested around 2 a.m. Wednesday. He's now facing several charges, including DUI, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment on a police officer, fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest and reckless driving.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.