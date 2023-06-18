LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot after a fight near Louisville's Big Four Bridge Saturday night.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the investigation began at around midnight on Sunday. Mitchell said an off-duty officer working security at Norton Children's Hospital called police to say that a shooting had taken place in the parking garage at the hospital.
Police did find a man at that location who had been shot, but Mitchell said they later determined that the shooting had taken place near the Big Four Bridge, after some people got into a fight.
Police said someone drove the shooting victim to the hospital.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Mitchell. The LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
