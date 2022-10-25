LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a man they said walked up behind two strangers at Fourth Street Live! and slit their throats.
It happened shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday.
According to court documents, surveillance video shows 37-year-old Sean Coats walking up behind two people when he proceeded to "cut their throats" with a knife.
The arrest report calls the attack "unprovoked" and indicates that the victims were strangers to Coats.
When confronted, Coats allegedly admitted to investigators that he was the man in the surveillance video, according to court documents.
Police said one of the victims is in critical condition, and the other was treated and released.
He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.