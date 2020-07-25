LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male who was critically injured in a shooting earlier this week has died, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.
The shooting happened on Wednesday, July 22, around 8:20 p.m. on West Kentucky Street, near the Spalding University athletic complex, police said.
The victim, a "male in his late teens," was found shot and was taken to University Hospital in "critical condition."
In an update Saturday night, LMPD said the victim had passed away.
It is unclear if there are any suspects in the case. No other information was immediately available.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.