LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Detectives are searching for a Louisville woman who they believe tried smuggling drugs into Metro Corrections.
According to Metro Corrections, Sabrina Knight is accused of working with an incarcerated person to "smuggle dangerous substances into the facility."
Detectives say there is video surveillance they believe that shows Knight dropping "narcotics off at the jail trash compactor at the Hall of Justice" where an incarcerated individual could access them.
Knight is 50 years old and described as 5-foot-6-inches, 140 pounds and has brown hair with green eyes.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Knight, they should contact LMPD's tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
The full video footage of the incident can be viewed below:
