LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new jail management system is Louisville Metro Correction's main focus in 2023.
Director Jerry Collins said the jail has reached a point where they've stabilized the issues. Now, it's time for them to think outside the box.
"The last nine-and-a-half to 10 months was really stabilizing the jai, and now we just want to be really innovative," Collins said.
Several inmates died by suicide while in custody last year. Now, Collins is partnering with community organizations to get people resources while on the inside.
"We're bringing a lot of smart people in," he said. "We're collaborating with the community. The health department has been great partners with us and we've got some projects going forward with them on harm reduction."
There were also several inmates who died from overdoses. Earlier this week, a man died at Metro Corrections, marking the 13th death at the jail in the past 14 months. His official cause of death has yet to be released.
"Fentanyl was plaguing the jail," Collins said. "Small amounts getting in, folks overdosing."
The jail director added Narcan to the dorms, which has saved at least 10 lives so far. Two more K-9s have been approved this year to prevent drugs from getting in.
The main thing Collins is focused on this year is getting a new jail management system in place. The jail will have electronic monitoring instead of paper monitoring and the inmates will have tablets.
"We'll be able to query reports and track trends a lot better," he said. "And they are huge projects going into this year, so they're going to be challenging when you change these large processes."
The building itself also poses challenges. An independent consulting firm investigated the jail and called it "obsolete and poorly designed."
It's another reason Collins said they have to get creative.
"We have to be very innovative with what we have to make it as safe as possible not only for the employees, but the folks that are living here," he said.
